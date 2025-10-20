Town of Farragut responds to lawsuit brought by Farragut resident

Farragut resident Sean Murphy has used every platform available to him to claim that the town of Farragut has concealed his lawsuit against us. Now that the litigation brought by Mr. Murphy has completed its course through our judicial system, the town can address this matter publicly.

With that October 13, 2025, declaration, the town of Farragut unloaded on Murphy. Here are the high points:

In November 2023, Murphy filed a lawsuit against Farragut, the Farragutpress, Biddle Farms Residential LLC, J.A. Fielden Inc., J.A. Fielden individually, the Farragut Business Alliance, Brixworth HOA President Kirk Swor, and Mayor Ron Williams and Vice Mayor Louis Povlin, in both their official and individual capacities, alleging that these parties conspired to penalize him for speaking out against the Biddle Farms development.

Specifically, Murphy said the town was attempting to remove his over-sized political yard signs. Murphy argued that yard signs are “free speech,” which they are. But courts have consistently upheld restrictions for length of time, size and placement of such signs.

Murphy’s case was dismissed by the U.S. District Court, leading Murphy eventually to the U.S. Supreme Court. On October 6, his petition was denied.

“The town of Farragut and the other defendants prevailed at each level,” read the town’s press release.

Farragut town attorney Tom Hale’s reaction praised the judicial system.

“The town should not and will not attempt to try lawsuits through the news media or social media, where anyone can say anything, regardless of its truth or validity. … For example, evidence is only admissible when sworn to under oath and cross examination of witnesses is allowed to ensure that facts are not confused with fiction.

“Parties are not forced to endure expensive trials when the accusations are insufficient to establish legal wrongdoing, which was what the district court found to be true in this case.”

Mayor Ron Williams added, “This was an unnecessary lawsuit that went on way too long. I’m glad it’s finished; glad we can move on.”

The press release thanked Tom Hale, who has served as the town attorney since 1999, as well as Benjamin Lauderback and Brian Bibb of Watson, Roach, Batson & Lauderback, who represented the town in federal court.

Figueroa, Panter Join LMU Law faculty

Two legal scholars have Joined the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law (LMU Law). Joseph Figueroa and Courtney Panter are assistant professors of law, effective with fall term, 2025-2026.

Each has a strong background in practice and in teaching law students, both in-person and online, said Dean Matt Lyon. “Our LMU Law community is enhanced greatly with the addition of their legal and teaching expertise and their commitment to positive outcomes for our students.”

Figueroa joins LMU Law faculty from practicing law in Virginia and the District of Columbia, first in private practice and then as a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). In practice, Figueroa litigated various civil disputes, from construction and business cases in private practice to eminent domain cases at DOJ brought by the United States under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Figueroa earned a B.A. with distinction from the University of Virginia, where he was an Echols Scholar, and his J.D. cum laude from the William & Mary School of Law, where he served as executive articles editor on the William & Mary Bill of Rights Journal, a law journal focused on constitutional law issues.

His scholarship on civil procedure matters focuses on making the litigation process fairer – and cheaper – for litigants through a better articulation of governing rules, statutes and processes.

“I am excited to join the faculty at LMU and bring a practical perspective on the connectivity between first-year building blocks and the practice of law,” said Figueroa.

Panter joins LMU Law after eight years as lead editor for a federal training and technical assistance program on a national child welfare project. She also taught as an adjunct professor in the University of Tennessee’s Master of Legal Studies program.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2010 and her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 2013. While in law school, she served as a student materials editor and later articles editor for the Tennessee Law Review, was a staff member of the Tennessee Journal of Race, Gender and Social Justice, and was a member of Law Women.

“Strong communication and writing skills are foundational to any practice of law, regardless of subject matter. I’m excited to join LMU to help prepare students to be competent, confident practitioners,” said Panter.

Ansley Letsinger of LMU contributed information and quotes for this report.

Notes & Quotes

Trunk or Treat at the Knoxville Family justice Center, will be Saturday, October 25, noon to 2 p.m. at 400 Harriet Tubman Streeet, Knoxville. Rain or shine. Come in costume. RSVP to Sam Kimbro at skimbro@fjcknoxville.org

Pro Bono Month is October and Legal Aid of East Tennessee (LAET) has special programs planned, per Chris Berryman, director of development. www.LAET.org

Quote: George Santos “has been horribly mistreated … Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!” – President Donald Trump, on social media. Santos, who admitted to stealing the identities of 11 people, including his own family members, was released on October 17, 2025. He served less than three months of a seven-year sentence.

