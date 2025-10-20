The third Wednesday in October, SUDEP Action Day, is a national day recognizing Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, brings the focus to this tragedy every year.

While the set aside day for remembrance may have come and gone, the remembrance, second by second, is with each family who has experienced this heartbreak.

The Miller Sullivan family has been living this journey since January 15, 2025, the day Miller died from SUDEP.

A special tribute to Miller by his mother, Linda, brings to heart how devastating the disease of epilepsy can be.

“This photo of young Miller was taken a few days before our family’s life changed forever. After an accident at school on November 30, 2010, Miller had a tonic-clonic seizure. Twenty-one months later, in August 2012, he had a second seizure, and this one was unprovoked.

“He began taking anti-seizure medication and remained seizure-free until June 2021. Miller had seven more seizures during the three years of law school.

“We searched for answers while his neurologist changed his meds several times. Lack of sleep- maybe. Stress- most definitely! But there was no clear answer. Epilepsy is like that.

“After joining The Cole Law Group and passing the TN Bar in 2024, Miller felt his stress level decrease. He was doing what he had wanted to do his entire life and enjoyed living in his new city.

“Miller was seizure-free for seven months before he died from SUDEP on January 15, 2025. Why? I don’t know. He was taking care of himself. Epilepsy doesn’t care.

“Say Miller’s name. Talk about epilepsy and SUDEP. Educate yourself and others.

“Demand more research and vote for candidates who support medical research with their words AND their actions.”

The Facts:

1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime

1 in 1,000 adults and 1 in 4,500 children with epilepsy die annually from SUDEP

