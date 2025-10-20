Deputy Tucker Blakely died on October 2, 2023, from gunshot wounds he received while on duty. An Army military veteran, Officer Blakey served the public in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for two years before his death.

Jim Snowden and his team created the Deputy Tucker Blakely Memorial, dedicated last week on the site of Blakely’s alma mater, Powell High School.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media, “Thank you to everyone who made this possible—the organizers, neighbors, and friends who showed up with love and resolve. To Commissioner Rhonda Lee and Mayor Jacobs, your leadership in making this come to fruition meant the world.”

