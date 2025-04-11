Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy are holding the 5th annual fundraising drive for the parks through April 30, with two additional ways to contribute this year.

The My TN State Park fundraiser, as in past years, gives supporters the opportunity to “vote” for their favorite parks through contributions. Each dollar donated to a park will count as one vote for that park, and every donation directly benefits the park. Contributions go toward projects identified by park staff. Vote for your favorite park here.

Other options for donors are the Kids in Parks and Trail Pack programs. Kids in Parks supports Title 1 public schools with funds to cover transportation, making educational field trips to neighboring state parks possible. The Trail Pack was created to protect, enhance and develop trails across Tennessee State Parks and natural areas.

“We are grateful for the support we receive from donors, and the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy is a great partner,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “This is a way for donors to help each park meet specific needs.”

The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, established in 2016, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, working with donors and the state to raise funds and support programs at the state parks. The director is Alex Wyss.

Tennessee State Parks is one of only seven state parks systems in the nation with free admission.

Be a Rugged Duck

Do you have what it takes to be a Rugged Duck? Even if you join midstream? Dirty Bird Events is sponsoring the virtual Rugged Duck Adventure Race April 1-30 at various venues across Knoxville. Participants have the month of April to paddle, run and mountain bike three different courses for each discipline – adding up to nine courses total. Work at your pace on your schedule. Prizes and a celebration for participants. Details and registration online.

Tour Collier Preserve with the pros

Knox County Master Gardeners will lead a guided walk at Collier Preserve on Tuesday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at the 12-acre preserve located next to the Powell Library at 330 W. Emory Road. Visitors may park in the library parking lot to take the tour.

The tours are free and open to all. Managed by Knox County Parks & Recreation, Collier Preserve is open to the public free of charge from dawn to dusk, year-round. Tip: The best time to visit is early morning. Birds are active and you can watch the mist rise off Beaver Creek.

Outdoor Knoxville

Legacy Parks Foundation and Elle Colquitt’s Outdoor Knoxville events calendar – has hikes, races and more for this week and next. Check it out here.