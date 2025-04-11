The Dining Duo went to a favorite of their family, Double Dogs, 10639 Hardin Valley Road, 37932. Even though it is part of a chain, the atmosphere is that of being a local hangout.

The menu for each location can vary but the common favorites are the dogs, wings and Bo’s Dog Bowl Nachos.

The Duo opted for wings and nachos which will warrant a return trip to order the same. Both were delicious and not disappointing as these two choices can be tricky to perfect despite the simplicity of the description.

Many other choices for those who want a burger, sandwich, salad or even specialty mac & cheese.

Double Dogs is open daily at 11 a.m. except on Saturday and Sunday, they open at 10 a.m. As one of the few sit-down restaurants in the area to close late, DD closes at 11 p.m. Sunday- Wednesday and midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

