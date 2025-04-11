Celebrate Earth Day with a Party for the Planet tomorrow, Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Zoo Knoxville, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr., 37914.

Enjoy interactive booths, conservation activities and hands-on learning as we explore ways to protect our planet. Meet experts, discover sustainable practices and learn how you can make a difference for wildlife and wild places!

Don’t miss this fun-filled day of eco-friendly activities at Zoo Knoxville on April 12.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership and planning your visit, go here.

Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.