Today is National Pet Day! Whether you have a dog, cat, fish, iguana, sugar glider or any other furry/scaly friend, today is their day.

So far this year, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley has placed 204 animals in forever homes, and we spent some time checking in with those new pet parents to see how they’re celebrating today. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram to see some updates on our recent adoptees. And whether it’s their favorite treat, an extra-long walk, a ball of catnip or a new toy, be sure to give your pet something extra special today to celebrate them!

Pet tip of the week: Many pet owners don’t know their pet’s birthday. In its place, lots of owners celebrate their pet’s “gotcha day,” the day that pet became a part of their family.

