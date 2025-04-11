Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

American citizen released from Russian prison

Ksenia Karelina, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States, has been released from a Russian prison where she spent the last year. Karelina received a 12-year sentence for making a $50 donation to a Ukrainian charity. She is “on a plane home to the United States” posted Marco Rubio. She was swapped for a Russian held in the U.S.

Universal set to open a theme park UK

Bedford, UK, will be home to the first Universal theme park in Europe, set to open in 2031. Universal, however, is already an international name with theme parks in Los Angeles, Orlando, Japan, Singapore and China.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress

Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

Stocks reacting to tariff retreat

Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

FBI Director Kash Patel gone from second role

Kash Patel hasn’t been in the role of FBI director but a few weeks. With little fanfare, he has been removed as acting ATF director (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and replaced with Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll. Patel was sworn in as acting ATF leader on February 24, three days after he was sworn in as FBI director, a role he continues to hold.

State headlines:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center makes kidney transplant history

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is the first hospital to perform a successful kidney transplant with organ preservation technology, using an FDA approved portable hypothermic perfusion technology to preserve and transport donor kidneys. See article here from Vanderbilt.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rainy, stormy day leading to sunny skies for weekend

According to the National Weather Service, we have an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with a high near 58. Rain should end this evening making way for sunny skies for the weekend into Monday. Temperatures will stay mild in the high 50s to mid 60s with Monday bringing a much warmer day at 79.

Covenant Health Park unveils seven statues to honor Black history of baseball in Knoxville

Elected officials and community and business leaders unveiled seven statues at Covenant Health Park in recognition of both the Knoxville Giants and the multi-racial history of baseball in the city. The statues honor Jerry Benjamin, William M. Brooks, Claude “Steel Arm” Dickey, Forrest “One Wing” Maddox, William Nathaniel “Nat” Rogers, “Big Jim” Tugerson and Payne Avenue Little League – Knoxville’s first little league team for black children. For more information about Covenant Health Park, visit Smokies Baseball.

Easter events this weekend

Oak Ridge Community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. The free egg hunt will be a traditional style Egg Hunt held at A.K. Bissell Park. The event is designed for children ages 4 through fourth grade.

Fountain City Duck Pond Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m. – noon

102 Adair Drive: Free. Children ages 6-8 will hunt at 10 a.m. Then walking 2-year-olds at 10:30 a.m. Next 3-5-year-olds will hunt at 11 a.m. and 9-12-year-olds will hunt at 11:30 a.m. Don’t forget to bring your own basket!

102 Adair Drive: Free. Children ages 6-8 will hunt at 10 a.m. Then walking 2-year-olds at 10:30 a.m. Next 3-5-year-olds will hunt at 11 a.m. and 9-12-year-olds will hunt at 11:30 a.m. Don’t forget to bring your own basket! Easter Jam, Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m-noon, 12733 Kingston Pike Farragut, TN 37934 Cost: Free. First Farragut United Methodist Church is hosting an egg hunt for the entire community!

Fountain City Presbyterian Community Egg Hunt (NEW ENTRY)

Fountain City Presbyterian Church will host their annual egg hunt on Sunday, April 13, 11:45 a.m. There will be food and fun for all. Just bring your Easter basket!

Seven Islands State Birding Park Easter Egg-stravaganza, Sunday, April 13, 1-4 p.m. 2809 Kelly Lane, Kodak, TN, 37764 Cost: $8 per family

Grace Baptist Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt, Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m., 7171 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, TN 37931. This annual event will feature an egg hunt, free food, inflatables, face painting, games and prizes. There will be thousands of eggs and prizes for ages preschool to fifth grade. This event is free.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.