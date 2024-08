Knoxville Jewish Alliance sponsors Shabbat at the Pool, Friday, Aug. 16, from 3-8 at 6800 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville. Open swim for all from 4-7 p.m. Please RSVP here.

5:00 – Rabbi Welcome Reception

5:45 – Tot Shabbat

6:15 – Kosher Cookout

7:00 – Community Shabbat Service