Veterans supported via solar-powered subsidized housing

Multiple agencies and local businesses are supporting veterans through a collaborative effort to build the first subsidized housing in Knoxville partially powered by solar energy. Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation (KCDC) is developing Liberty Place to house veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

“This is a great example of a partnership. Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), all of them know sustainability. They know energy,” said KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley. “With the different skillsets we’ve been able to bring to the table, we’ve really been able to create an outstanding partnership!” Hear Bentley speak on project in video here.

KCDC enlisted Knoxville-based BarberMcMurry Architects as well as Jenkins & Stiles General Contractors for this milestone construction project. Also subcontracted was Knoxville’s Solar Alliance Southeast workforce for the solar installation portion. The overall project is supporting dozens of local jobs.

The solar energy production atop the facility will offset the equivalent of 80,500 miles driven by gas-powered autos annually, or the emissions from charging more than two million smartphones, or equal to 36 acres of forest sequestering carbon.

Located six miles from the William C. Tallent Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Outpatient Clinic on Ray Mears Boulevard and one mile from McNabb Center Military Services, Liberty Place will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for our nation’s military veterans.

Alex Johnson, Jenkins & Stiles senior project manager, said “Jenkins & Stiles is a proud team member in the effort to bring Liberty Place from a dream to a reality. To be part of something that provides much needed assistance to the great men and women who served our country is an honor and a privilege. The fact that this project is also utilizing sustainable building practices and renewable energy takes the excitement to a whole new level. We look forward to the wonderful impact this building will have on the community.”

Jon Hamilton, Solar Alliance Southeast general manager, himself a retired Marine officer, added, “Any time we can be part of a project that supports veterans in our community, it’s a good thing. Our team – the people designing and building this system – are a part of this community, and we appreciate being able to bring our expertise to this effort.”

Liberty Place is scheduled to open by late 2024. It will be a furnished development, and KCDC is seeking individual and organization donors to adopt rooms to provide soft goods, such as towels, sheets, toiletries and kitchen items. For information and to donate, visit Liberty Place.

