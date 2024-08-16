JoAnn Cooper inspired love of art

A celebration of life for retired educator JoAnn Henson Cooper will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2024, at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel, 2829 Rennoc Rd., Knoxville.

The Cooper family has received over 300 comments of condolence online. Here’s an example:

Mrs. Cooper was my art teacher for 3 years at Powell High School. She ignited the spark of creativity within me. She fed my desire for knowledge of all things art related! Her classroom was always my “safe space.” She was a precious lady who left a lifelong love of art, art culture and art history in my heart that I have been blessed with many opportunities to share with my own children as well as many others. My condolences to her family. Heaven gained a precious lady.

JoAnn taught art at Powell and Halls high schools for 27 years and raised three children. She was married for 68 years to Leo J. Cooper Sr., retired principal at Gresham Middle School and former chair of Knox County Commission.

Over the years, JoAnn graciously supported Leo in his political and business adventures. There was the candle shop in Fountain City and later, Leo’s Café. The Coopers lived in a log cabin in Halls that Leo and Herman Baker built one summer, apparently to see if they could. JoAnn personalized it with watercolor paintings and created a warm, inviting space that rivaled any home in town.

JoAnn enjoyed art, whether drawing greeting cards or large wall hangings. She will be missed. Her full obituary is here.