‘Cherry on Top’ by Chris S. Rohwer

Cherry season in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was in full swing last week. If your goal is to see bears, there is no easier time to spot them than this fruitful harvest time. Just find a cherry tree and you have a good chance of finding a bear, . . . or just look for the crowd gathered around the tree and looking up.

Arriving in Cades Cove at sunup, I managed to have a couple critters to myself for a short time. They are surprisingly nimble and can quickly climb to the treetops and outer branches. At one point, a bear chewed off about a two-inch thick branch to rein it in and consume the fruit salad at the end.

It is a fun time to observe and photograph bears. So focused on packing on weight for the winter, they mostly ignore the gawking crowds of onlookers.

