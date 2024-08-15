Honey Badger captures mountain sunset

Thomas Mabry - Honey Badger ImagesOur Town Outdoors

Sunday sunset 8.11.2024 (Photo: Thomas Mabry)

Social media has been castigated as an ill will that has corrupted the world. It’s also used to make an impact that can be divisive or inclusive.

Badger has a social media friend named Shellie who lives in Arkansas and is a big fan. After one of my sunset photos posted this evening, she commented that hers was a difficult day and “I so needed this!!! Having a rough day. Beautiful! Thanks, Thomas Mabry, for the pictures. I know I can count on your pictures to make my day better!!!”

It’s my pleasure and one of the reasons that I publish my photography on social media. You can use your skills to be a positive factor in the lives of others. That means so much to me and to Shellie, as well.

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

Many of the HoneyBadgerImages are on display at instagram.com/honeybadgerimages

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *