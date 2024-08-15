PIP’s Land Company LP sells 15.5 acres for $4 million

Participating in the Neighborhood Resource Fair last weekend was a great way to promote the Free Property Fraud Alert program. It’s important to me that all Knox County homeowners know about this service which is available for FREE. It’s a great tool to ensure peace of mind regarding your property.

The 1,322 documents recorded last week included 219 Warranty Deeds (sales). The combined value was $94.03 million and included 10 transactions over $1 million. Seven of those were residential transfers.

One of the three commercial properties that sold for over $1 million was the ELST Brewing Company property at 2417 N Central Street. Elst Brewing Company LLC sold the property to N. Central Ave Holding LLC for $1.15 million.

A well-known property on Ebenezer Road was one of the other commercial sales. PIP’s Land Company LP sold the 6.5-acre Pips Iron Works property and adjacent 9-acre parcel at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Westland Drive to B. G. Taylor of Maryville. The two properties sold for a combined $4 million.

The third high-value transfer is the former Farragut HealthCare building at the corner of N. Hobbs Road. Y-12 Federal Credit Union sold the property to 12823 Kingston Pike LLC for $4.6 million.

On the financing side of real estate, lenders were busy preparing the 318 Trust Deeds (loans) valued at $112.91 million. The largest one, valued at $37.47 million, was funded by New York Life Insurance Company. The second largest was $24.35 million backed by UMB Bank. The other Trust Deeds over $1 million are as follows:

Here is the updated comparison chart for the past 4 years:

As mentioned above, the Property Fraud Alert program is free for all Knox County homeowners and signing up is easy. Go here and follow the instructions. If a document is recorded in your name, you will receive an email notification allowing you to respond quickly, if necessary.

Be careful in the school zones and have a great weekend!

Nick