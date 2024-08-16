Veterans free breakfast: Two locations on Saturday

Betsi JamesOur Town Eats

Veterans and their guests of all ages will enjoy FREE hot breakfast and warm fellowship at two locations this Saturday, August 17, with doors opening at 8 a.m. and chow lines starting at 8:30 a.m.

Seymour First Baptist Church, 11621 Chapman Highway, Seymour, is one hosting location compliments of Brookdale Senior Living and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice Inc. Volunteers with Spencer Clack Chapter, NSDAR Sevierville, will be serving Swaggerty’s Farm sausage, scrambled eggs and biscuits & gravy prepared by our friends at Food City.

A second location is hosted by Ebenezer UMC Knoxville, 1001 Ebenezer Road, 37923, compliments of Teja Cain – Core Insurance Advisors representing Devoted Healthcare. Volunteers with IW Knoxville will be serving Wampler’s Farm sausage, scrambled eggs and biscuits & gravy prepared by our friends at Food City in the Centre at Deane Hill.

Veterans and their guests: Come and be served for your service!

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *