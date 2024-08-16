Veterans free breakfast: Two locations on Saturday

Veterans and their guests of all ages will enjoy FREE hot breakfast and warm fellowship at two locations this Saturday, August 17, with doors opening at 8 a.m. and chow lines starting at 8:30 a.m.

Seymour First Baptist Church, 11621 Chapman Highway, Seymour, is one hosting location compliments of Brookdale Senior Living and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice Inc. Volunteers with Spencer Clack Chapter, NSDAR Sevierville, will be serving Swaggerty’s Farm sausage, scrambled eggs and biscuits & gravy prepared by our friends at Food City.

A second location is hosted by Ebenezer UMC Knoxville, 1001 Ebenezer Road, 37923, compliments of Teja Cain – Core Insurance Advisors representing Devoted Healthcare. Volunteers with IW Knoxville will be serving Wampler’s Farm sausage, scrambled eggs and biscuits & gravy prepared by our friends at Food City in the Centre at Deane Hill.

Veterans and their guests: Come and be served for your service!

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.