In Powell Saturday: Dogs, kids, cars

The Powell Business & Professional Association has a big day planned for Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Powell High School and Powell Station Park.

Dog Show sponsored by Ryan Nichols State Farm will start at 11 a.m. in the grassy area in the middle of the vendors. Start time is 11 a.m. Entry is $10 per dog. Numerous ways to win. Great prizes galore. Can pay through Venmo. Contact Jeanette Barnes for information at Jeanettebarnes@gmail.com

Powell Station Celebration: There’s something for everyone but it’s especially designed for kids with leadership from East Tennessee Pediatric Dentistry and others from PBPA. Admission is free and many local businesses have giveaways. Grab a low-cost lunch with fixin’s from Food City. And see what Laura Bailey has cooked up for contests. Will it be hula hoops?

Travis Wegener Memorial Car Show: This is the 10th annual show which is sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Mustang Club in memory of Powell resident and former club president Travis Wegener. His mom, Cindy Wegener, posted on August 16: Tonight marks 10 years. While our hearts are heavy, we have had amazing people come into our lives. This journey can’t be done solo, so, before we have our tenth anniversary Travis Wegener memorial car show on Saturday, August 17, I want to thank everyone who has prayed and lifted us up these last 10 years. We hope the community will be blessed with the projects you have helped support in his name.