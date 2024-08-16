Colorado road trip with the Wilsons

Joe Ben and Charline Wilson never knew I was enjoying the trip to Colorado this summer to see their daughter Lisa and family. Charline said we drove two different routes to Colorado and back so more of the country could be seen and that was the best way to plan this trip.

We drove I-40 out to Texas, then I-25 to Boulder, Colorado, and a different route on I-7o coming home. Different landmarks and scenery for each route. We made our way through Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee to return home. We crossed the Platte, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee and Cumberland rivers, not to mention the Caney Ford five times.

While in Colorado Springs, much time was spent in Garden of the Gods, a park given to the city by the Charles Elliot Perkins family . The park was donated to the city on December 22, 1909, on the condition the park would remain free and open to the public forever.

The terrain of eastern Colorado was big surprise to Charline. She described it “as flat as the plains of Kansas.” Since she had only visited the mountainous areas of Boulder, Denver, and Colorado Springs, these flat lands held her amazement.

Knox the Fox loves to share your trips so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.