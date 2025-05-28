Grace Christian Academy won the first soccer state championship in school history.

Farragut High School won baseball championship in its division for a 4-peat.

Gibbs softball earned its back-to-back state championships with a win. The win makes 11 state championships for coach Carol Mitchell, 4 as a player and 7 as head coach, per Nick Frantz who knows all things Gibbs.

Hardin Valley Academy won the boys’ soccer championship in their division.

Lillian Murphy from Knoxville Catholic won the tennis individual state championship.

Updates for the end of season state tournaments are listed below for all spring sports.

Baseball region and state tournaments: here.

Coalfield is contending in Class I A. Lost in the championship 5-6.

Sweetwater and Alcoa are in the field for this Class 2A. Both lost in first two rounds

Anderson County contended in Class 3A. Lost in first two rounds

Oak Ridge and Farragut were in the Class 4A finals. Oak Ridge won two of three games . Farragut won the state championship.

. Knoxville Grace and Providence Academy were in for Class IA. Grace came in third in state (beating Providence who lost in first two rounds)

Softball region and state tournaments here.

Kingston and Alcoa were in the field for Class 2A. Kingston lost in first two rounds; Alcoa lost in the championship 1-7

Gibbs contended in Class 3A. Gibbs won the state championship

Farragut was in the Class 4A finals. Farragut lost in first two rounds

CAK contended in Class IIA. CAK lost in the first two rounds

Boys’ soccer region and state tournaments: here.

South-Doyle and Fulton from Class AA. South-Doyle and Fulton competed against each other in the semi-finals with South- Doyle advancing to the championship, but losing 1-3.

Bearden and Hardin Valley (actually vs each other first) in Class AAA. Hardin Valley beat Bearden and continued to advance through the bracket, winning the state championship.

Knoxville Grace in Class IA. Knoxville Grace advanced through the bracket to the school’s first state championship.

Boys’ tennis state tournaments: here.

TEAM

Knoxville Grace and CAK playing in Division IIA: CAK beat Knoxville Grace and advanced through the bracket but lost the final championship match.

INDIVIDUALS

Anderson County in Class AA Anderson County lost in early rounds

CAK and Providence in Division II Class A. CAK and Providence lost before final rounds

Girls’ tennis state tournaments: here.

TEAM

Knoxville Grace in Division II Class A. Lost in early round

Knoxville Catholic in Division II Class AA. Lost in the championship round

INDIVIDUALS

Hardin Valley in Class AA. Hardin Valley lost in the championship match

Knoxville Catholic in Division II Class AA. Lillian Murphy from Knoxville Catholic won the state championship.

Find Boys’ track and field tournaments: here.

Find Girls’ track and field tournaments: here.

