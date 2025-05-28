The white-marked tussock moth is a moth with distinctive white tufts on its caterpillar form. The caterpillar is easily recognizable by its four white, tuft-like structures on its back, a gray-brown hair pencil at the hind end and a red head.

While the caterpillar may look harmless, its hairs can cause allergic reactions in some people.

The moth itself is also notable, with males having gray-brown wings and females lacking wings.

