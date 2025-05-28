The Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation is proud to announce Hayden Toon, a graduating senior from Farragut High School, as the 2025 recipient of the Jacob-Hamilton Scholarship.

Toon will attend Kent State University in Ohio, where he will pursue a bachelor’s of fine arts in musical theatre.

“This scholarship will go towards my tuition and help me realize my dream of one day passing on the passion for the fine arts by becoming an educator – teaching at a high school level to the next generation of bright young minds,” said Toon.

The Jacob-Hamilton Scholarship supports students pursuing an education in the arts and honors two Fair leaders: Dr. Moses Jacob, former board president and namesake of the Jacob Building, and Dr. Homer Hamilton, longtime board member and namesake of the Fair’s concert venue.

Funded in part by concert pre-sales, the scholarship is part of the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation’s Our Fair Cares initiative, which gives back through community, education and youth support.

The 105th Tennessee Valley Fair will take place September 5–14, 2025.

Abby Villas, marketing coordinator, Tennessee Valley Fair, provided information and quotes for this report.