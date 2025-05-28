The Christian Academy of Knoxville has appointed Brandon Sullivan as the new elementary assistant principal.

Sullivan brings more than a decade of experience in elementary education, along with a strong background in academic leadership. Before joining CAK’s faculty two years ago, he served as an academic dean, where he played a key role in guiding instructional strategy, professional development and curriculum decisions.

He holds a degree from Liberty University and is an active member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, where he serves as an elder and is part of the children’s ministry leadership team.

Kim Giles, CAK elementary principal, said Sullivan’s “heart for students and commitment to academic excellence have already made a strong impact in our classrooms.” She is excited to see his positive influence expanded into the entire elementary school.

Rich Fulford, head of school, said Sullivan’s instructional expertise “will serve our teachers well in professional growth.”