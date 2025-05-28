Hamilton Baker and Josee Jenkins, Pellissippi State Community College video production technology graduates, believe their experiences at the college have transformed the course of their lives.

Both boarded a plane during the 2023-24 academic year and set off with their Remote Field Production Class in South Korea for a study abroad trip with the Tennessee Consortium for International Studies.

“I knew I wanted to do film,” Baker said. “And Pellissippi made it possible for me to come here and do that.”

Before he traveled abroad, a communications class helped Baker overcome his fear of public speaking, and his work in the TV studio at the Bagwell Center for Media and Art and as an event technician at the Clayton Performing Arts Center showed him the benefits of networking.

But his experiences in a foreign country as a cinematographer and documentarian forever altered his world view. It was one of the “coolest things” Baker said he’s ever done.

Though Baker graduated in May, his time at Pellissippi State isn’t over yet. Because he won a gold medal earlier this year in digital cinematography at a regional SkillsUSA workforce development competition, he’ll be traveling to Atlanta in June to represent the college once again.

Baker said Pellissippi State and its Video Production Technology program have given him opportunities he would never have expected to have at a community college.

“They just make it easy and push for you to do more. I tell people, what you put into it is what you get out of it.

“There’s so much opportunity here for growth. So many people are like, ‘Oh, dang, I wish I could do that,’” he said. “Go to Pellissippi. You can make that happen.”

Jenkins’ travel to South Korea was not only her first international trip but also her first time on a plane. It was an opportunity “that changed my life forever,” she said.

“I loved the way that movies made me feel. I liked how awesome or cool I thought they were. And as I got older, I was just really drawn to how they were made,” she said.

By the time she ended up in Knoxville, Jenkins said everyone she talked to recommended Pellissippi for hands-on opportunities in video production. And they were right. In addition to her travel, Jenkins helped produce Appalachia Sessions – a local television series featuring Appalachian musicians that was filmed at the Hardin Valley campus’ Clayton Performing Arts Center. Her experience has also helped her land an internship at Knox Media Group.

“The last two years that I’ve been here, it’s just been absolutely amazing. I’ve had so many opportunities for growth,” she said.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.

