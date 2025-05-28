Maryville College announces Knox County students who graduated from Maryville College on May 3, 2025, and those who made the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Maryville College Commencement sees Knox County Scots receiving diplomas
43 students from Knox County were awarded degrees, including several with academic distinctions: cum laude (grade-point average (GPA) of 3.5 to 3.74); magna cum laude (GPA of 3.75 to 3.94); and summa cum laude (GPA of 3.95 to 4.0).
Knoxville
- Grace Bigg, bachelor of arts, Management, cum laude
- Lilli Bryan, bachelor of arts, Writing/Communication, cum laude
- Aja Cofer, bachelor of arts, Writing/Communication
- Kaylee Collier, bachelor of arts, Health Care (Nursing), cum laude
- Daniel Collins, bachelor of arts, Psychology
- Joseph Dicus, bachelor of arts, Human Resources Management, magna cum laude
- Abby Diggs, bachelor of arts, Design, cum laude
- Johan Duron Murillo, bachelor of arts, Design
- Jasmine Edrosolano, bachelor of arts, Finance/Accounting
- Qwin Fleckenstein, bachelor of arts, Management
- Amelia Fraser, bachelor of arts, Criminal Justice and Psychology, magna cum laude
- Hallie Garber, master of arts in teaching secondary STEM
- Karla Garcia-Martinez, bachelor of arts, Sociology
- Carlos Gonzalez Rodriguez, bachelor of arts, Finance/Accounting
- Tona Guerrero Juarez, bachelor of arts, Design
- Emily Hernandez Pinion, bachelor of arts, Writing/Communication
- Julia Kidd, bachelor of arts, Sociology
- Gabby Kooima, bachelor of arts, Computer Science
- Hannah Lee, bachelor of arts, Psychology (Counseling track)
- Josh Lock, bachelor of arts, Health and Wellness Promotion, cum laude
- Alex Mase, bachelor of arts, Management
- Anna McCormick, bachelor of arts, Finance/Accounting, summa cum laude
- Mac McCovery, bachelor of arts, Management
- Gabe Neubert, bachelor of arts, Psychology and Art
- Gabe New, bachelor of science, Environmental Science
- Lisa Nkala, bachelor of arts, Biochemistry
- Katie Orillion, bachelor of arts, Marketing, magna cum laude
- Maddie Parris, bachelor of arts, Developmental Psychology (Relationship and Sexual Health track), cum laude
- Bridget Requejo, bachelor of arts, Elementary Education, cum laude
- Avery Shellist, bachelor of art, Art
- Madison Taylor, bachelor of science, Biology, magna cum laude
- Hayden Treadwell, bachelor of science, Business Analytics, cum laude
- Simon Wilbar, bachelor of arts, Finance/Accounting
- Jared Willis-Schoeman, bachelor of arts, Elementary Education, cum laude
- Mackensie Wolfe, bachelor of arts, History
Mascot
- Elise Acuff, bachelor of arts, Psychology
Powell
- Sarah Bauknight, bachelor of arts, Writing/Communication, magna cum laude
- Caelin Cole, bachelor of science, Exercise Science, magna cum laude
- Emily Large, bachelor of arts, Psychology (Counseling track)
- Ambrose Shelton, bachelor of arts, English
- Emileigh Tippens, bachelor of arts, Theatre Studies, cum laude
Strawberry Plains
- Sharon Melton, bachelor of arts, Psychology (Counseling track), magna cum laude
- Kylee Warwick, bachelor of arts, Marketing, cum laude
78 from Knox County graduate on Spring semester Dean’s List
The students making the list are: Kayli Altom, Grace Biggs, Adam Blaylock, Kathryn Bornhoeft, Lilli Bryan, Grace Bumpus, Zoe Carithers, Whitney Carr, Daniel Casey, Chloe Chase, Sarah Christy, Aja Cofer, Collin Combs, Nick Curry, Haley Daugherty, Pierina Delgado, Abby Diggs, Hannah Eddleman, Qwin Fleckenstein, Anthony Fraser, Amelia Fraser, Alice Gawne, Olivia Gibson, Marlee Giles, Morgan Gilmer, Reid Goad, Allison Gonzalez-Mateo, Brady Hammer, Cody Harper, Warren Hurst, Eleni Johnson, Anna Kauffman, Emma Knight, Zoe Komarova, Leslie Lambdin, Andrea Lanza Pagoada, Bonnie Lauderback, Hannah Lee, Josh Lock, Keira McConville, Anna McCormick, Maddux Morse, Ella Morse, Gabe Neubert, Lisa Nkala, Jesus Olguin De Los Santos, Katie Orillion, Shae Parham, Maddie Parris, Emma Grace Patterson, Lillie Peterson, Marques Powers, Nic Prins, Damjana Radoman, Bridget Requejo, Ella-Marie Reyes, Sami Sasinouski, Bella Sawabini, Grace Seal, Avery Shellist, Madison Taylor, Ella Tharpe, Brady Thompson, Hayden Treadwell, Chris Vazquez, Emma Walker, Courtlyn Walsh, Chase Wells and Jared Willis-Schoeman of Knoxville; Elise Acuff of Mascot; Sarah Bauknight, Kenzie Chittum, Caelin Cole, Megan Cooper, Emily Large, Kate Stinnett and Emileigh Tippens of Powell; and Sharon Melton of Strawberry Plains.
Maryville College provided information for this report.
