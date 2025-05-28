Maryville College announces Knox County students who graduated from Maryville College on May 3, 2025, and those who made the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Maryville College Commencement sees Knox County Scots receiving diplomas

43 students from Knox County were awarded degrees, including several with academic distinctions: cum laude (grade-point average (GPA) of 3.5 to 3.74); magna cum laude (GPA of 3.75 to 3.94); and summa cum laude (GPA of 3.95 to 4.0).

Knoxville

Mascot

Elise Acuff, bachelor of arts, Psychology

Powell

Sarah Bauknight , bachelor of arts, Writing/Communication, magna cum laude

Caelin Cole , bachelor of science, Exercise Science, magna cum laude

Emily Large , bachelor of arts, Psychology (Counseling track)

Ambrose Shelton , bachelor of arts, English

, bachelor of arts, English Emileigh Tippens, bachelor of arts, Theatre Studies, cum laude

Strawberry Plains

Sharon Melton , bachelor of arts, Psychology (Counseling track), magna cum laude

, bachelor of arts, Psychology (Counseling track), Kylee Warwick, bachelor of arts, Marketing, cum laude

78 from Knox County graduate on Spring semester Dean’s List

The students making the list are: Kayli Altom, Grace Biggs, Adam Blaylock, Kathryn Bornhoeft, Lilli Bryan, Grace Bumpus, Zoe Carithers, Whitney Carr, Daniel Casey, Chloe Chase, Sarah Christy, Aja Cofer, Collin Combs, Nick Curry, Haley Daugherty, Pierina Delgado, Abby Diggs, Hannah Eddleman, Qwin Fleckenstein, Anthony Fraser, Amelia Fraser, Alice Gawne, Olivia Gibson, Marlee Giles, Morgan Gilmer, Reid Goad, Allison Gonzalez-Mateo, Brady Hammer, Cody Harper, Warren Hurst, Eleni Johnson, Anna Kauffman, Emma Knight, Zoe Komarova, Leslie Lambdin, Andrea Lanza Pagoada, Bonnie Lauderback, Hannah Lee, Josh Lock, Keira McConville, Anna McCormick, Maddux Morse, Ella Morse, Gabe Neubert, Lisa Nkala, Jesus Olguin De Los Santos, Katie Orillion, Shae Parham, Maddie Parris, Emma Grace Patterson, Lillie Peterson, Marques Powers, Nic Prins, Damjana Radoman, Bridget Requejo, Ella-Marie Reyes, Sami Sasinouski, Bella Sawabini, Grace Seal, Avery Shellist, Madison Taylor, Ella Tharpe, Brady Thompson, Hayden Treadwell, Chris Vazquez, Emma Walker, Courtlyn Walsh, Chase Wells and Jared Willis-Schoeman of Knoxville; Elise Acuff of Mascot; Sarah Bauknight, Kenzie Chittum, Caelin Cole, Megan Cooper, Emily Large, Kate Stinnett and Emileigh Tippens of Powell; and Sharon Melton of Strawberry Plains.

