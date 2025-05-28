Cornerstone Christian Academy was named the seventh place winner in the Prodigy National Cup, the world’s largest math contest, winning a $10,000 tech grant for the school.

Students answered more than 230,000 math questions correctly in a competition of 4.2 million students and 70,000 schools nationwide.

Tyler Darnell, fourth grade teacher, is a long-time Prodigy teacher. He typically used Prodigy to reinforce and practice skills he’d been teaching in class. He said his students had really been the driving force behind their National Cup success.

“I only really found out about the National Cup in March, and by then we were already in the Platinum tier because of how hard my students had been working,” he said. “The contest really drove and motivated our kids. With Prodigy, they are always having fun and learning – often without even realizing it. I had several students answering 500-700 questions a day. Now as we end our school year, all of our students are excelling in math. We even had students who went from not enjoying math to suddenly handing in six assignments a day. It was amazing watching all of our kids battling right up to the final day.”

Cornerstone Christian Academy provided quotes and information for this report.

