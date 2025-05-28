Bill Baldwin has been appointed principal of Bonny Kate Elementary School, replacing Rocky Riley, principal since 2023, who will be principal at South-Doyle High School effective July 2025.

Baldwin joined Knox County Schools in 2008 as a special education teacher at Fulton High School. He began his career in administration in 2012 when he was named an assistant principal at South-Doyle High School. In 2017, he was named principal of Northwest Middle School. He is currently assistant principal at Central High School.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Arkansas State University, a master’s in special education from the University of Tennessee and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.

Dr. Jennifer Atkins, currently the instructional coach at Mount Olive Elementary School, will become principal of the school effective July 2025. Robert Angel was named principal at Mount Olive in 2023.

Dr. Atkins joined Knox County Schools in 2000 as a teacher at Fountain City Elementary. She also worked as a teacher for five years at Brickey-McCloud Elementary. She began her career in administration in 2011 as an assistant principal at Halls Elementary, and in 2015, she was named principal of Copper Ridge Elementary.

She holds an associate of arts degree from Pellissippi State Community College, a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in elementary teaching, both from the University of Tennessee, as well as an educational specialist degree in educational administration and supervision and a doctorate in executive leadership, both from Lincoln Memorial University.

Previously, we reported Rocky Riley to South-Doyle High School, and these South area elementary changes: Sherrie Fairchild-Keyes to South Knox ES, Rolen Blaine to New Hopewell ES and Sarah Fish to Dogwood ES.