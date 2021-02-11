Services this weekend for Dr. Ed Ware

Services are planned for Robert Edwin “Ed” Ware M.D., who died at his home on Feb. 9, 2021, at age 80. Dr. Ware founded the East Tennessee Cardiovascular Surgery Group in Knoxville where he practiced until retirement. He was a captain flight surgeon during the Vietnam War.

He was a skilled aviator (airplane and helicopter), an advocate for animals and recipient of multiple fellowships and awards. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 12, from 4-6 p.m. at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, Kingston Pike. Interment and military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Additional obituary information is here.