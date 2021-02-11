Covid regs extended two weeks

Knox County Board of Health has extended the occupancy limits and early closure for restaurant and bars for two weeks (until March 4) and extended the limit on social gatherings, also until March 4. Both items passed 7-1 with Mayor Glenn Jacobs voting no.

Click here to get live radio from anywhere in the world. Each green light represents a station. It’s also interesting to see the geographic density and scarcity of stations.

Fountain City Art Center is hosting a workshop on alcohol inks from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The center is located on Hotel Avenue in Fountain City Park. Go here for information or phone 865-357-2787.

Fort Sumter Community Cemetery has cancelled the annual meeting with the community in 2021 because of the risk of the COVID-19 virus. If anyone has questions or concerns about the cemetery, call 865-660-6949.