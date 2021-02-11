New exhibitions coming to The Emporium

The Arts & Culture Alliance presents five new exhibitions at The Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville from March 5-26, 2021. A free reception with the artists will take place on Friday, March 5, from 5-8 p.m. That same evening, enjoy music of Knoxville Opera’s singers with Artistic Director Brian Salesky at the piano outside on Gay Street (weather permitting).

All visitors to the Emporium are required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing guidelines. Most of the works will be for sale and may be purchased through the close of the exhibition by visiting in person or the online shop here

This photo carousel provides a sneak peek at selections from the new exhibits opening at The Emporium in March.

Charlotte Brindley Adam Rowe New Group Exhibition A1LabArts: GRIT