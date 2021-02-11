Closer to the heart

Sometimes I veer off the serious art path to the land of whimsy. I doodled around with some heart ideas and put them on a grid to evaluate, and I like the result. Bright colors, abstraction and organization make me happy too.

Love yourself. Go ahead, you have permission. What do you love about you? Take some time to list the attributes and qualities that make you proud. Loving yourself is fundamental to general happiness and relationship success. This Valentine’s Day, indulge in some self-appreciation ❤️.

Embrace and love yourself right where you are, you are uniquely amazing!

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.