Services Sunday for Sawyer Black, 10

Sawyer Reese Black, age 10 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, as the result of a tragic accident following the Christmas Eve service at Lyons Creek Baptist Church where he attended. He was in fifth grade at Carter Elementary.

Sawyer is survived by his parents, Michael Todd Black and Jill Pittman Black; three brothers and an extensive family. His great grandfather was the late Billy Walker, who represented District 8 on Knox County Commission. Get the full obituary here.

The family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2 with the Rev. Brett Williams officiating. Family and friends will proceed to Trentville Cemetery for the interment. Memorials in his memory may be made to Lyons Creek Baptist Church, 9235 Strawberry Plains Pike, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871.