Services Tuesday for Karns area minister

The Rev. Jeanne Marie Becker, 79, of the Solway community, passed away Saturday afternoon, Dec. 28, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Becker was a member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Karns. She was the children’s church leader at Beaver Ridge UMC and was a minister for many churches in the area. See full obituary here.

Mrs. Becker is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Thomas H. Becker. She is survived by her children, Mary E. Perkins and husband Scott, Thomas M. Becker, William C. Becker and wife Sherrie; grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, Sarah, Andy and Marianne; great grandchildren, Lillie and Annabelle; sister, Elizabeth Boyden Gulizia; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Dial officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Ridge Memorial Park.