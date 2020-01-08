Services Saturday for Chief Eddie Cureton

Retired Knoxville fire chief Pat Edward “Eddie” Cureton, 82 of Seymour, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Chief Cureton retired from the KFD after 40 years of service. He was the director of emergency services for the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville and a consultant to the 1984 World’s Fair in New Orleans. He was a wing commander in the U. S. Air Force Reserves.

He had retired but was called back to active duty in 2002 by Mayor Victor Ashe, who asked Mr. Cureton to serve as fire chief.

“No one was more passionate about the fire department than Eddie Cureton,” current Chief Stan Sharp said on the city’s website. “His passion for the Knoxville Fire Department, both during his active service with the department and during his retirement, was unparalleled.

“Even after retiring, Chief Cureton was at every KFD event that he could possibly attend, proudly wearing his uniform.”

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Joline, and daughter Diana Cureton.

Family and friends will gather at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Dr., on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 4. Obituary information here.