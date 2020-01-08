Hagerty sets meet and greet in Halls

Bill Hagerty, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, will visit Halls on Tuesday, Jan. 14. He will be at the Amber Restaurant, 6715 Maynardville Pike, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. It’s an informal meet and greet with no reservation or contribution required.

Hagerty most recently was U.S. ambassador to Japan. He was a key fundraiser for President Donald Trump and has received his endorsement in the GOP primary. His chief opponent is Nashville trauma surgeon Dr. Manny Sethi.

Hagerty, 60, was born in Gallatin, Tenn. His dad was a road builder and his mother a teacher. Bill and wife Chrissy have four children and are members of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Nashville. He was previously the managing director and co-founder of Hagerty Peterson & Company, a private equity investment firm.