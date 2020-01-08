KCT offers ‘Alice,’ winter classes

The Knoxville Children’s Theatre, 109 E. Churchwell Ave., is heading down the rabbit hole this month.

The timeless story of “Alice in Wonderland” opens Friday, Jan. 17, and continues through Feb. 2 with performances on Thursdays through Sundays. Alice encounters such characters as the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts as she makes her way through Wonderland and tries to get back home in this adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic novel.

KCT offers theater by children for children in acclaimed productions. Ten different shows are set for the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, the Knoxville Children’s Theatre Academy is enrolling for winter classes. A very special master class will be offered this weekend.

Knoxville’s Poet Laureate, Marilyn Kallet, will teach “From Ear to Page and Stage: Building and Performing the Poem” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11. The class is for ages 14 to 18.

Classes for youngsters from age 4 to teens will begin later this month.

Tiny Thespians presents “The Crayon’s Book of Numbers” from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 23 and 30, Feb. 6, 13 and 27, and March 5.

Page to Stage presents “Peter, Wendy, and Pirates, too!” for ages 6-7, 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 5, 12 and 26, and March 4.

Movement and Character classes are open to ages 8-9 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 20 and 27, Feb. 3, 10 and 24, and March 2.

Voice and Diction classes for ages 8-10 will be held 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 21 and 28, Feb. 4, 11 and 25, and March 3. Michelle Fratus is the instructor.

Homeschoolers can explore the world of C.S. Lewis in “Lions and Beavers, and Fauns, Oh My!” on Wednesdays, Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 5, 12 and 26, and March 4. The classes are for ages 8-14 and run 10-11:30 a.m. with Geoffrey Scheer as instructor.

Beginner and intermediate acting classes will be offered for 10- to 11-year-olds from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays from Jan. 25 through March 7.

Advanced acting – “Building Character” – for ages 11-15, will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays on Jan. 20 and 27, Feb. 3, 10 and 24, and March 2. Dennis E. Perkins is the instructor.

“Stage Write,” playwriting for young writers 12 and up, will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 15, 22 and 29, and March 7. Kali Meister is the instructor.

Acting 101 for ages 12-14 will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 21 and 28, Feb. 4, 11 and 25, and March 3. Geoffrey Scheer is the instructor.

An Audition Workshop for ages 13 and up will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 23 and 30, Feb. 6, 13 and 27, and March 5. Geoffrey Scheer is the instructor.

More info on shows and registration is available here.

Betsy Pickle is a veteran entertainment, features and news reporter.