The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley (HSTV) offers a lot more to the community than some realize. One of those lesser-known activities is our Paws to Visit program.

Paws to Visit is a program where one of our volunteers or staff members takes an animal to senior care centers in the area to bring some joy to their residents. Whether we bring cats in strollers, puppies in arms or big pups on leashes, we are bound to make someone’s day!

We currently work with various Morning Pointe locations in Knoxville and Powell, but would love to expand this program’s reach. If you are interested in your center getting visits from our four-legged friends, or in helping to facilitate these visits, reach out to us at volunteers@humanesocietytennessee.org.

Pet Tip of the Week: While fleas are less active in the colder months, it is still possible to catch them and it can be even harder to fight off an infestation during the winter months. To keep your pet healthy, it is best practice to keep them on preventatives year-round.