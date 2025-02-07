A James Beard Award is considered one of the biggest honors and acknowledgments in the restaurant industry. Knox the Fox is exploring some close-by cities that boast semifinalists for the award.
Outstanding Restaurateur is one who uses their restaurant as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations
Of the several nominees, one group from Nashville, Tennessee: Benjamin Goldberg, Max Goldberg and Josh Habiger, Strategic Hospitality.
Outstanding Chef will be a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals.
No Tennessee chefs made this category, but one from sister state North Carolina did: William Dissen, The Market Place in Asheville, N.C.
Outstanding Restaurant is a restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations.
Again, no Tennessee restaurants made this category but another sister state ranked a restaurant here: Kimball House, Decatur, Georgia.
Emerging Chef is a chef who displays exceptional talent, character and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.
Sister state Missouri sends one to this category as a semifinalist: Jane Sacro Chatham, Vicia, St Louis, Missouri.
Best New Restaurant showcases a restaurant opened between October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024, that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations.
Nashville, Tennessee. sends another semifinalist with an entry in this category: Bad Idea, Nashville, TN.
Outstanding Bakery awards a baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations.
Tennessee has another semifinalist, scoring one in this category: 17 Berkshire, Memphis, TN.
Best Chef by region are chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions.
Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV) has several semifinalists from Tennessee:
- Andrew Adams and Wally Joe, Acre, Memphis, TN
- Julio Hernandez, Maiz de la Vida, Nashville, TN
- Jake Howell, Peninisula, Nashville, TN
- Drew Ryan, Blue Honey Bistro, Germantown, TN
- Dung “Junior” Vo, Noko, Nashville, TN
To view all the categories and semifinalists, go to James Beard Awards.
Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.