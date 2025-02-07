A James Beard Award is considered one of the biggest honors and acknowledgments in the restaurant industry. Knox the Fox is exploring some close-by cities that boast semifinalists for the award.

Outstanding Restaurateur is one who uses their restaurant as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations

Of the several nominees, one group from Nashville, Tennessee: Benjamin Goldberg, Max Goldberg and Josh Habiger, Strategic Hospitality.

Outstanding Chef will be a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals.

No Tennessee chefs made this category, but one from sister state North Carolina did: William Dissen, The Market Place in Asheville, N.C.

Outstanding Restaurant is a restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations.

Again, no Tennessee restaurants made this category but another sister state ranked a restaurant here: Kimball House, Decatur, Georgia.

Emerging Chef is a chef who displays exceptional talent, character and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Sister state Missouri sends one to this category as a semifinalist: Jane Sacro Chatham, Vicia, St Louis, Missouri.

Best New Restaurant showcases a restaurant opened between October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024, that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations.

Nashville, Tennessee. sends another semifinalist with an entry in this category: Bad Idea, Nashville, TN.

Outstanding Bakery awards a baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations.

Tennessee has another semifinalist, scoring one in this category: 17 Berkshire, Memphis, TN.

Best Chef by region are chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions.

Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV) has several semifinalists from Tennessee:

To view all the categories and semifinalists, go to James Beard Awards.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.