The Dining Duo found the best authentic Mexican eatery in Mariscos Pacifico Nayarit (translated Pacifico=Pacific Ocean and Nayarit=state in Mexico). Located at 9507 Kingston Pike in West Knoxville, this restaurant was packed with a lunch crowd who obviously knew authentic Mexican fare.

The menu is extensive, consisting of multiple pages picturing each dish and listing in Spanish with English captions.

The Duo both agreed the salsa, obviously fresh made, was the best we have had in any restaurant. Knowing that we were in for a delicious meal, we both ordered favorites to critique. One Duo ordered shrimp fajitas and, like the salsa, it was the best fajita dish had by this fajita lover. The other Duo ordered a fried red snapper, a whole fish fixed to perfection with grilled shrimp layered on top.

The Duo couldn’t find any dish missing from the menu and multiple ones we had never heard of or tried, belying the authenticity of this restaurant.

As we were eating, a Mariachi band filtered in and began walking among the tables, playing cultural tunes. This was at lunchtime, too!

Mariscos Pacifico Nayarit is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday- Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

