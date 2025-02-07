On Wednesday, we wrote about 8-year-old Elite Chance Fry who won his first wrestling match ever last weekend as a precursor to the Halls Wrestling Tournament. There is much to the story of this special young man, his very special cousin and the special community that’s like family.

Elite’s wrestling match debut not only showcased the Halls Wrestling Program, but also raised awareness about Down syndrome. Elite has trisomy 21 and was recently diagnosed with scoliosis. Despite these challenges, Elite has no physical restrictions and remains as active as his brothers.

“Elite wants to do everything his brothers do, and he doesn’t see any difference in his abilities,” said his mother, Ellisha Humphrey Frye.

Elite has spent years attending wrestling practice alongside his brothers, Eason and Cael, at the Halls Wrestling Program. His cousins, twin brothers Beau and Boone Humphrey, both 7-years-old, have worked continuously with Elite on the mat.

Elite comes from a wrestling family with several accomplished wrestlers, including his uncles. Uncle Shannon Sayne was a three-time state finalist and two-time state champion who coaches the Halls High Wrestling team. Uncle Cody Humphrey, a one-time state champion and NCAA All-American, father to the twins, coaches the younger team. It is a tight-knit brotherhood that values dedication, hard work and support for one another.

While he’s always been an enthusiastic participant, learning moves like a single-leg takedown, and practicing with his cousin, Raeleigh Humphrey, Elite had never competed in a match.

With the Halls Wrestling Tournament approaching, Elite’s family and coaches decided it was the perfect time to let him take the mat for his first-ever match, a memorable way to kick off the tournament.

Ellisha Humphrey details the memorable day on the mat for Elite.

“On the day of the tournament, Elite stepped onto the mat for his first match against his cousin, Boone Humphrey, age 7. Before the match, Boone’s father and wrestling coach Cody Humphrey warned, ‘Boone doesn’t know how to lose.’ Despite the competitive spirit in Boone’s family, Elite’s debut went far beyond expectations.

“Elite suited up in a custom BSN wrestling singlet with his name on the back, walked down the gymnasium hallway and participated in weigh-ins, just like the other wrestlers. He then laced up his shoes, put on his knee pad and started warming up with his coach, Brandon Munsey.

“When the match began, Elite and Boone shook hands before the action started. Boone, understanding the significance of the moment, showed immense respect and care, allowing Elite to wrestle and take him down while wearing a big smile.

“The crowd gathered around Mat 1 erupted in cheers, with many in the audience wiping away tears as they watched the heartfelt match unfold. Elite’s joy was evident as he flashed a huge smile throughout the match, making this a moment that will be remembered forever.

“Wrestling is more than just a sport to us — it’s about the grit, determination and the effort put in every day, and when things get hard, we keep pushing through them just like in life. It’s tough to walk out on that mat alone, just you and an opponent, but hard work always pays off.”

Coach Shannon Sayne explained the tightness of the community: “Most programs have to put ‘family’ on their T-shirts to show they are family. Our wrestling program lives it every day. We are one program, from elementary through high school. Our kids care for each other. We love wrestling in Halls, and the wrestling team loves this community. We live the values of family and support every day, and this is what wrestling in Halls is all about.”

Coach Bryant Kirk made the moment possible, with Bryant creating a live bracket for Elite and presenting him with a medal after the match.

After the match, Elite walked around the gym, receiving high-fives and congratulations from people who didn’t even know him.

Mom Ellisha summed up the community in her appreciation: “Thank you to each and every fan who cheered him on and took the time to stop and watch. You put everything else on hold, even your own kids, and that made it so special, even if for just a few minutes of time.

“This event will forever be one of my most favorite memories. I’m proud to be the mom of Elite Chance, my Godsend, and proud to be part of the Halls Wrestling Program.”

