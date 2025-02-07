Driving your electric vehicle in Tennessee, but still not sure if a charging station is handy? A new phase of the Fast Charging Network is underway in this state, with a new funding announcement just out on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) have jointly announced new grant applications are opening to bring convenient electric vehicle charging to parts of the state with gaps. The announcement includes a map of 13 specific areas in need of Direct Current (DC) fast-charging for EVs.

This program aims to put charging stations that include at least two DC fast chargers at each area in need. The grants can cover up to 80% of costs for recipients, who could be local power companies, governments, educational institutions, nonprofits or even qualifying for-profit companies.

Grant recipients must build stations within one to five miles of the road corridors they serve, must be operational 24/7 and be accessible for drivers with disabilities. The stations must be equipped to provide at least 120 kW of power for a single vehicle, or provide 50 kW of power to two vehicles that are charging at the same time.

TDEC funds for this program come from the Volkswagen Diesel Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust and are not federal dollars. TVA says its share of the funds comes from its electricity revenues and are also not dependent on any federal funding from Washington.

Get details here about the Fast-Charging Network grant program.

