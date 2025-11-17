The Sen. Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home is a 140-bed facility in rural West Knoxville. Serving those who have served us, this home offers spacious living areas and recreation rooms, along with multiple outdoor patios where residents and guests can relax and enjoy the scenic views.

The home relies on the generosity of the community, helping to enhance the quality of life for those who sacrificed so much for ours.

The following items are in need and can be physically taken or shipped directly to the Ben Atchley State Veterans’ Home at 1 Veterans Way, 37931

Random reading glasses; male, female, unisex

Electric razors

Charging cubes for power cords (phone, razor, radio etc.)

Sleeping masks

Earplugs with a string attached

Stand up mirrors for over bed table

Pocket talkers (increase volume so residents can hear)

Fingerless ‘biker’ gloves (helps roll wheelchairs)

Sound machines for beside

Pouches for cell phones (carry on neck lanyard)

Toiletries: Lotions Shampoo/conditioner Toothpaste Toothbrushes Combs Brushes Non-electric razors Aftershave Cosmetics

Gift cards to restaurants McDonald’s, Arby’s, Dunkin, Krispie Kreme, etc.

Movie theatre cards, Regal

Art markers

Big Ticket Items

Commercial-grade popcorn machine.

Picnic tables (4 seat is better than 6, example Grainger item #4HUR2-$850)

Glider swing ($5,0000)

Food puree machines: $1,700

Carport/shelters for the bus/vans

For more information, contact Terry Pate at email- tpate@tsvh.org or by phone- 865-862-8158

