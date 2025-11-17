On Friday, November 7, the YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley opened a 100-year-old time capsule discovered in the wall during renovations of its historic downtown building on Clinch Avenue. The welded copper box contained remarkably well-preserved newspapers, letters, and relics that will be photographed and displayed at the East Tennessee History Center.

Information and photo for this story from the YWCA social media.

