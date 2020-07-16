See Spot run and other tales from the campaign trail

Sandra ClarkLet's Talk, Powell

Bill Hagerty speaks at Powell Auction.

When a serious candidate for U.S. Senate insults his audience by speaking in 3-word soundbites … blah, blah, blah. Pause for applause. Blah, blah, blah. Pause. Then I’ll match his speech with a column in 3-word soundbites with a hint of iambic pentameter for sport.


Bill Hagerty was at Powell Auction on Wednesday, looking for votes in a Republican Primary where early voting starts tomorrow (Friday, July 17). Did he look tired? No. Reflective? No. Cognizant of Tennessee issues? No. Aware that Powell is a special place? No. Did he wear a mask? Ha!

The best part of the evening was the dueling auctioneers – former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey vs. host Howard Phillips of Powell Auction. These guys like each other and it showed. They are throwbacks to a simpler time when politicians battled for votes, then joined forces to make the community, county and state a better place.

Hagerty’s talk:

  • Black Lives Matter
  • A Marxist organization
  • Wants to defund
  • The police
  • Tearing down statues
  • Destroys our history.
  • I stand with
  • The police.
  • I’m with Trump
  • Burn a flag
  • Go to jail.

Verse two

  • What bothers me
  • Weak-kneed GOP
  • Like John Roberts
  • And Mitt Romney
  • Remove Obamacare
  • Defund Planned Parenthood
  • Send home illegals
  • Build the wall.
  • I’m with Trump
  • Burn a flag
  • Go to jail.

Verse three. Hum along.

  • I’m a Christian
  • A Conservative too
  • Lived American Dream.
  • Dad worked hard.
  • Mom taught school.
  • Got four kids
  • *And more money than you.

Altogether now…

  • I’m with Trump
  • Burn a flag
  • Go to jail.

Verse four

  • Just one candidate
  • In senator’s race
  • Gave Trump money
  • Others came late.
  • Trump picked me
  • Sent to Japan
  • I’ll fight China
  • Every way that I can.
  • I’m with Trump
  • Burn a flag
  • Go to jail.

* OK. This one line, I made up. Oh, and in case you missed it, Bill Hagerty has been endorsed by President Trump.

