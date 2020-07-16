See Spot run and other tales from the campaign trail

When a serious candidate for U.S. Senate insults his audience by speaking in 3-word soundbites … blah, blah, blah. Pause for applause. Blah, blah, blah. Pause. Then I’ll match his speech with a column in 3-word soundbites with a hint of iambic pentameter for sport.
Bill Hagerty was at Powell Auction on Wednesday, looking for votes in a Republican Primary where early voting starts tomorrow (Friday, July 17). Did he look tired? No. Reflective? No. Cognizant of Tennessee issues? No. Aware that Powell is a special place? No. Did he wear a mask? Ha!
The best part of the evening was the dueling auctioneers – former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey vs. host Howard Phillips of Powell Auction. These guys like each other and it showed. They are throwbacks to a simpler time when politicians battled for votes, then joined forces to make the community, county and state a better place.
Hagerty’s talk:
- Black Lives Matter
- A Marxist organization
- Wants to defund
- The police
- Tearing down statues
- Destroys our history.
- I stand with
- The police.
- I’m with Trump
- Burn a flag
- Go to jail.
Verse two
- What bothers me
- Weak-kneed GOP
- Like John Roberts
- And Mitt Romney
- Remove Obamacare
- Defund Planned Parenthood
- Send home illegals
- Build the wall.
- I’m with Trump
- Burn a flag
- Go to jail.
Verse three. Hum along.
- I’m a Christian
- A Conservative too
- Lived American Dream.
- Dad worked hard.
- Mom taught school.
- Got four kids
- *And more money than you.
Altogether now…
- I’m with Trump
- Burn a flag
- Go to jail.
Verse four
- Just one candidate
- In senator’s race
- Gave Trump money
- Others came late.
- Trump picked me
- Sent to Japan
- I’ll fight China
- Every way that I can.
- I’m with Trump
- Burn a flag
- Go to jail.
* OK. This one line, I made up. Oh, and in case you missed it, Bill Hagerty has been endorsed by President Trump.