See Spot run and other tales from the campaign trail

When a serious candidate for U.S. Senate insults his audience by speaking in 3-word soundbites … blah, blah, blah. Pause for applause. Blah, blah, blah. Pause. Then I’ll match his speech with a column in 3-word soundbites with a hint of iambic pentameter for sport.

Bill Hagerty was at Powell Auction on Wednesday, looking for votes in a Republican Primary where early voting starts tomorrow (Friday, July 17). Did he look tired? No. Reflective? No. Cognizant of Tennessee issues? No. Aware that Powell is a special place? No. Did he wear a mask? Ha!

The best part of the evening was the dueling auctioneers – former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey vs. host Howard Phillips of Powell Auction. These guys like each other and it showed. They are throwbacks to a simpler time when politicians battled for votes, then joined forces to make the community, county and state a better place.

Hagerty’s talk:

Black Lives Matter

A Marxist organization

Wants to defund

The police

Tearing down statues

Destroys our history.

I stand with

The police.

I’m with Trump

Burn a flag

Go to jail.

Verse two

What bothers me

Weak-kneed GOP

Like John Roberts

And Mitt Romney

Remove Obamacare

Defund Planned Parenthood

Send home illegals

Build the wall.

I’m with Trump

Burn a flag

Go to jail.

Verse three. Hum along.

I’m a Christian

A Conservative too

Lived American Dream.

Dad worked hard.

Mom taught school.

Got four kids

*And more money than you.

Altogether now…

I’m with Trump

Burn a flag

Go to jail.

Verse four

Just one candidate

In senator’s race

Gave Trump money

Others came late.

Trump picked me

Sent to Japan

I’ll fight China

Every way that I can.

I’m with Trump

Burn a flag

Go to jail.

* OK. This one line, I made up. Oh, and in case you missed it, Bill Hagerty has been endorsed by President Trump.