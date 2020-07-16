Boy, is it hot! Who doesn’t love a double-dip ice cream cone on days like today?

Who doesn’t love to take a plunge into a cool pool, or lake when the temperatures soar?

This cow takes her reflective dip on a Grainger County farm on a day it was too hot to “moove.” Just a mild twitch of the fly-swatter tail gives a little motion to the water of this stoic cow’s mirror image.

