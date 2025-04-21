Second Harvest is providing a looking series. Part 4 of 5 is: Measuring skills from Nutritionist, Courtney: Second Harvest YouTube Channel
In this video, you’ll learn:
- How to use liquid measuring cups, dry measuring cups and measuring spoons to best serve your cooking needs
- The difference between measuring powders (like flour) versus more granular ingredients (like sugar)
This video is part 4 of our 5-part Good EaTN Cooking Club cook-alongs series. In this series, we go through our cooking club recipes step by step, so you can have a live cooking experience wherever you want, whenever you want. Visit our Youtube channel for more. The previous series included:
- Knife skills
- Crunchy Peanut Butter pockets
- Colorful vegetable Ramen
