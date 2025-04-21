Covenant Health announced Tab Culbertson as the new president and chief administrative officer of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She joins the health system from Centra Health in Lynchburg, Virginia, where she served as a market president since 2021.

“I chose to join Covenant Health because of its unwavering commitment to faith, service and excellence in patient care,” said Culbertson. “The organization’s mission to put others first and make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients, families and the community deeply resonates with me. It is truly an honor to be part of a team that leads with integrity, compassion and a shared purpose to serve.”

“Tab Culbertson’s prior senior leadership roles in health systems and her alignment with Covenant Health’s mission, vision and values make her the perfect fit for our enterprise,” said Jim VanderSteeg, president and CEO of Covenant Health.

“We’re pleased to welcome Tab to Fort Sanders Regional and Covenant Health,” said Mike Belbeck, executive vice president of operations. “Her wealth of leadership experience and commitment to patient safety will benefit the hospital, our patients and our community.”

