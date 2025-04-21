When she attended Powell High School, graduating in 1998, she was Amanda Kaye Heath.

When she died on April 4, 2025, at age 44, she was Amanda Kaye Ferguson, resident of Alcoa, Tennessee, and mother of two.

Her last wishes were for her kids. Let’s pick up on the obituary:

“She is preceded in death by her father, Buddy Douglas; mother, Judy Heath (Roderick); and brother, David Heath.

“Throughout her life, she carried with her a deep sense of love and devotion to her family. Amanda’s proudest accomplishment was being a mother to her two children: her son, Lane Ferguson, and her daughter, Caroline Ferguson. Her love for them was unwavering and formed the foundation of her life’s purpose. She also shared a special bond with her loyal dog, Rawlings Reese, who brought her comfort and companionship.”

After high school, she pursued her career in the medical field. Amanda received certifications in EMT training and radiography from Roane State Community College. She was a very active member of the Alcoa community where she never missed a football or soccer game.

The obituary concluded: “Amanda has never met a stranger and if you knew Amanda, you loved her. She will be remembered for the strength and care she brought to every role she held in life.”

Family friends have created a Go Fund Me account to benefit her family. Condolences may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville.