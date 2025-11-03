In response to growing nutrition access needs throughout our 18-county service area, Second Harvest of East Tennessee activated its emergency plan, and all programs continue uninterrupted as they work to meet rising demand with compassion and resolve.

Thousands of families across East Tennessee are facing uncertainty, and Second Harvest remains committed to providing nourishment for all.

To keep shelves reliably stocked for neighbors, Second Harvest is:

Preparing additional emergency food boxes for immediate distribution from the facility.

Increasing the amount of product for distribution at each of the mobile pantries throughout November.

Supplying each Partner Agency with additional cases of key kitchen staples, including mac and cheese, peanut butter, and shelf-stable milk.

Federal nutrition programs are a lifeline for families. While these are interrupted, the focus remains on keeping nutritious food available for our neighbors throughout the season. Every dollar spent on food is an investment in people that strengthens families, farmers, and communities alike.

Meeting this challenge will take all of us, united in purpose and compassion, to ensure no one in East Tennessee goes without food.

Need food today? Please call us at 865-521-0000 for more information about local resources and mobile pantries in your area.

You can also find food distribution locations and hours on our Get Help page: here.

