The funeral services have been announced for Lieutenant Gordon Gwathney, who tragically passed away on Sunday after serving the Knoxville Police Department for nearly 30 years.

On Monday, November 3, the community is invited to pay their respects during a public viewing from 12-3 p.m. at Atchley Funeral Home, located at 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. The family will not be present during the public viewing.

From 4-7 p.m. on November 3, the community is again invited to attend the receiving of friends at Seymour First Baptist Church, located at 11621 Chapman Highway, Seymour, TN. The funeral service will take place immediately following at 7 p.m.

At approximately noon on Tuesday, November 4, KPD Motor Officers will lead a procession from Atchley Funeral Home up Chapman Highway, onto Gov. John Sevier Highway, and into the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Members of the community are invited to line the road along the procession route to pay tribute to Lt. Gwathney before he is laid to rest.

A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. The graveside service is open to only former and current KPD staff, other law enforcement officials, and the family of Lt. Gwathney.

Members of the community can also help support Lt. Gwathney’s family in their time of need by contributing to a fund established at the Knoxville Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union. Donations can be made in person or by mailing a check to 501 E Summit Hill Drive or by phone at 865-522-3900.

The KPD is overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of love for Lt. Gwathney and the support for his family, and asks that the community continue to keep Lt. Gwathney’s family and all who loved him in their thoughts and prayers.

