The Knoxville Bar Foundation inducted 12 new members into the Fellows of the Knoxville Bar Foundation at a reception at Covenant Health Park.

Induction into the Foundation is an honor for local attorneys and judges. Each year, the Foundation selects among many eligible nominations and membership as a Fellow represents less than one percent of the lawyers practicing in the Knoxville community.

The Fellows consist of lawyers of the highest caliber in our community who have distinguished themselves in the practice of law and in service. The Foundation has awarded grants totaling nearly $600,000 since its inception. The 2025 Class of Fellows:

Hon. G. Keith Alley

Melissa B. Carrasco

Hon. Tyler M. Caviness

Hon. Katherine A. Crytzer

Tammy Kaousias

Christina F. Magrans-Tillery

Stacie D. Miller

James P. Moneyhun Jr.

Alicia J. Teubert

Kate E. Tucker

Shannon F. van Tol

Carlos A. Yunsan

Knoxville city elections are here

Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 4) is election day in the city of Knoxville. Voters will select five new members of city council and will decide whether the city will impose a ½-cent sales tax for neighborhood improvements and affordable housing. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here are the polling places: Knoxville Voting Wards Other questions, call the Election Commission at 865-215-2480.

Chris Davis, administrator of elections, has compiled some data on early voting. It indicates a low turnout of perhaps fewer than 20 percent of eligible voters. It indicates older voters will outnumber younger ones. This is the first election since the state legislature decided to eliminate the citywide general election. So, it’s a short, two-item ballot. District 5 in Northwest Knoxville and three at-large council members will be elected in 2027.

Davis said a total of 10,855 early votes were cast with an additional l867 votes cast by absentee ballot and in nursing homes (to date). With 97,856 registered voters inside the city, approximately 12 percent have voted so far. Of these, 423 came from voters 18-29; 2,824 came from voters 30-54; and 8,475 from voters 55 and older.

For more information, visit www.knoxvotes.org or call 865-215-2480.

Sammy Shaffer retires from KPD, moves to airport security

Knoxville Police Department recognized and celebrated the career of Captain Sammy Shaffer, who is officially retiring after over 30 years of service to the city, including 24 years at KPD.

Captain Shaffer has been offered and accepted the position as the new Director of Public Safety at McGhee Tyson Airport.

“It’s hard to imagine our department without Sammy,” Chief Paul Noel said. “He has embodied what it means to be a Knoxville police officer and has served our department with the pride and professionalism. Like his father before him, Sammy has truly left a lasting imprint on our department.”

Shaffer joined the KPD after previously serving as a firefighter at the Knoxville Fire Department. In his over two decades with KPD, he has served in numerous capacities, including as the training director and as the commander of the Field Operations Central District. His most recent assignment was the commander of the Special Services Division of Field Operations, where he has overseen the ongoing development of the Real Time Information Center, special event management and provided command supervision of all of the department’s special teams.

Captain Shaffer’s last day at KPD was Friday, October 31.

Professor Andrew Appleby joins faculty at Winston College of Law

Andrew Appleby has joined the faculty at the Winston College of Law, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, as an associate professor. He focuses his teaching and scholarship on tax and business law. He has particular expertise in state and local taxation, taxation of the digital economy, sports taxation and applied tax policy.

Professor Appleby has published more than 20 articles, with his scholarship appearing in leading law reviews. His commentary has also been featured across major media outlets.

Prior to joining the Winston Law faculty, Professor Appleby was a member of the Stetson University College of Law faculty for seven years. While at Stetson, he received the Excellence in Teaching Award (voted on by the graduating class) and the Hand Award for Excellence in Faculty Scholarship.

He earned an LL.M. in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center, where he participated in the Graduate Tax Scholar fellowship program. He earned a J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law, where he was the business editor of the Wake Forest Law Review. He also holds an M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst, and a bachelor’s from Florida State University.

Notes & Quotes

New Courtroom: The city of Oak Ridge will officially reopen its newly renovated courtroom following several months of improvements. A ribbon-cutting and tours are set for Monday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m., prior to the city council meeting. The Oak Ridge Municipal Building is at 200 S. Tulane Ave., Oak Ridge.

Winston Law at the University of Tennessee has received a $1 million pledge from the Chattanooga law firm of Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers P.C. to support scholarships for students interested in legal careers in advocacy as well as the Douglas A. Blaze Leadership and John K. Morgan scholarships. The firm was founded in 1969 by Jerry H. Summers (’66). Summers is one of the founders of Winston Law’s Center for Advocacy and Dispute Resolution and is a longstanding member of the college’s Dean’s Circle. In addition to Summers, the firm includes attorneys Jeffrey Rufolo (’91) and Jimmy F. Rodgers Jr. (’94), Marya L. Schalk (’05) and Benjamin L. McGowan.

Quote: To me, Halloween will always be the quintessential American holiday. … Halloween is a night when kids visit strangers, people with no blood ties and no debt to their family, and receive gifts with no obligation in return. It is an exercise in civic trust, a belief in one’s neighbors regardless of religion, creed or political party. It’s a cheesy, cheery, schmaltzy, “Brady Bunch” optimism. My family and countless others have crossed oceans for it. –

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.