KUB is stepping up once again to support our community through its “Canstruction” initiative — delivering much-needed food supplies to help fight hunger in East Tennessee.

KUB will be bringing loaded trucks of canned goods to help stock the shelves at the KAPA Kitchen Food Pantry, providing essential items for individuals and families facing food insecurity.

We invite everyone to join KUB in this important effort to supply food for those in need. The current demand is greater than ever, and together, we can make a meaningful difference for our neighbors.

Due to the government shutdown, approximately 690,000 Tennesseans are at risk for losing their primary food source as SNAP benefits are predicted to run out of money by November 1.

Gov. Bill Lee has urged SNAP recipients to prepare for a potential lapse in this federally funded program, as the state of Tennessee cannot use state funds to bridge the gap. Over 35,000 people in Knox County alone receive SNAP benefits. Without the help of the community, the KAPA Kitchen will not be able to provide food to the additional influx of KAPA patients we are anticipating will need food assistance.

In less than 2 years, the KAPA Kitchen has donated more than 100,000 pounds of food and household necessities to food-insecure patients in 23 East Tennessee counties.

East Tennessee’s Knoxville Area Project Access (KAPA) is one of the nation’s largest charitable healthcare programs dedicated to reducing health disparities. Since its inception in 2006, KAPA has provided more than 1 million healthcare encounters and coordinated over $475 million in donated healthcare services for uninsured and low-income individuals.

Building on this mission, the KAPA Kitchen aims to further improve health outcomes across East Tennessee by addressing food insecurity in our community. In partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, The KAPA Kitchen provides nutritious food and essential supplies to individuals and families in need.

The Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to the generous physicians, donors, and volunteers whose support has made The KAPA Kitchen food pantry possible.

